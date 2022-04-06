RBL Bank Q4 FY22 total deposits grows 8% YoY

RBL Bank's total deposits stood at Rs 79,005 crore as of 31 March 2022, recording a growth of 8% over Rs 73,121 crore as of 31 March 2021 and a rise of 7% over Rs 73,639 crore as of 31 December 2021.

The bank reported a 13% growth in Retail LCR deposits to Rs 30,681 crore as of 31 March 2022 as against Rs 27,236 crore as of 31 March 2021 and 10% increase from Rs 27,889 crore as compared to 31 December 2021. CASA was at Rs 27,878 crore as of 31 March 2022, recording a growth of 20% over Rs 23,264 crore as of 31 March 2021 and a growth of 10% over Rs 25,318 crore as of 31 December 2021.

CASA ratio stood at 35.3% in Q4 FY2022 as compared to 31.8% in Q4 FY2021 and 34.4% in Q3 FY2022. Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) ratio was at 140% in Q4 FY2022 as compared to 154% in Q4 FY2021 and 146% in Q3 FY2022.

Gross Advances stood at Rs 61,929 crore as of 31 March 2022, recording a growth of 3% over Rs 59,983 crore as of 31 March 2021 and a rise of 3% from Rs 59,967 crore as of 31 December 2021. Retail advances declined 8% YoY and grew 1% sequentially while wholesale advances grew 19% YoY and has risen 6% sequentially for the quarter ended 31 March 2022. The mix of retail: wholesale advances was approx. 52:48.

RBL Bank reported 6% rise in net profit to Rs 156 crore on a 11% increase in net interest income to Rs 1,010 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

RBL Bank is a private sector bank. It offers specialized services under six business verticals namely: corporate & institutional banking, commercial banking, branch & business banking, retail assets and treasury and financial markets operations. It had a network of 500 branches, 1,424 business correspondent branches (of which 274 banking outlets) and 407 ATMs spread across 28 Indian states and Union Territories.

The scrip fell 1.38% to currently trade at Rs 139.50 on BSE.

