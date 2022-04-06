RBL Bank Q4 FY22 total deposits grows 8% YoY

-
ALSO READ
BLS Intl jumps after subsidiary appointed as corporate BC of 2 banks
RBL Bank records 5% YoY growth in advances
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Ahuja steps down
RBL Bank gains on extention of credit card partnership with Bajaj Finance
RBL Bank records 10% YoY rise in total deposits as on Dec. 31
-
RBL Bank's total deposits stood at Rs 79,005 crore as of 31 March 2022, recording a growth of 8% over Rs 73,121 crore as of 31 March 2021 and a rise of 7% over Rs 73,639 crore as of 31 December 2021.
The bank reported a 13% growth in Retail LCR deposits to Rs 30,681 crore as of 31 March 2022 as against Rs 27,236 crore as of 31 March 2021 and 10% increase from Rs 27,889 crore as compared to 31 December 2021. CASA was at Rs 27,878 crore as of 31 March 2022, recording a growth of 20% over Rs 23,264 crore as of 31 March 2021 and a growth of 10% over Rs 25,318 crore as of 31 December 2021.
CASA ratio stood at 35.3% in Q4 FY2022 as compared to 31.8% in Q4 FY2021 and 34.4% in Q3 FY2022. Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) ratio was at 140% in Q4 FY2022 as compared to 154% in Q4 FY2021 and 146% in Q3 FY2022.
Gross Advances stood at Rs 61,929 crore as of 31 March 2022, recording a growth of 3% over Rs 59,983 crore as of 31 March 2021 and a rise of 3% from Rs 59,967 crore as of 31 December 2021. Retail advances declined 8% YoY and grew 1% sequentially while wholesale advances grew 19% YoY and has risen 6% sequentially for the quarter ended 31 March 2022. The mix of retail: wholesale advances was approx. 52:48.
RBL Bank reported 6% rise in net profit to Rs 156 crore on a 11% increase in net interest income to Rs 1,010 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
RBL Bank is a private sector bank. It offers specialized services under six business verticals namely: corporate & institutional banking, commercial banking, branch & business banking, retail assets and treasury and financial markets operations. It had a network of 500 branches, 1,424 business correspondent branches (of which 274 banking outlets) and 407 ATMs spread across 28 Indian states and Union Territories.
The scrip fell 1.38% to currently trade at Rs 139.50 on BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU