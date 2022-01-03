RBL Bank records 10% YoY rise in total deposits as on Dec. 31

RBL Bank's total deposits rose 9.61% to Rs 73,637 crore as on 31 December 2021 as against Rs 67,184 crore as on 31 December 2020.

However, the bank's total deposits have declined by 2.58% from Rs 75,588 as on 30 September 2021.

CASA Ratio was 34.4% as on 31 December 2021 as compared with 31.1% as on as on 31 December 2020 and 35.4% as on 30 September 2021.

Retail Deposits and Deposits from Small Business customers as a percentage of total deposits were 37.8% as on 31 December 2021 as against 36.3% as on as on 31 December 2020 and 41.6% as on 30 September 2021.

Certificates of Deposit (CDs) as of 31 December 2021 was Rs 4,285 crore as against Rs 3,650 crore as of 30 September 2021.

Separately, the bank said that it has raised CDs worth Rs 2,600 crore on 30 December 2021, and the fund inflow happened on 31 December 2021. The bank has a rated CD programme of Rs 6,000 crore (rated A1+ by ICRA).

RBL Bank is a private sector bank. It offers specialized services under five business verticals namely: corporate & institutional banking, commercial banking, branch & business banking, retail assets and treasury and financial markets operations. It currently services over 9.97 million customers through a network of 445 branches, 1,435 business correspondent branches (of which 271 banking outlets) and 386 ATMs spread across 28 Indian states and Union Territories.

The bank's net profit declined 78.63% to Rs 30.80 crore on 2.10% rise in total income to Rs 2,567.65 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

The scrip fell 1.26% to currently trade at Rs 125.45 on the BSE.

