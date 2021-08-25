Real Estate stocks ease

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 14.61 points or 0.49% at 2991.47 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, DLF Ltd (down 1.7%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 1.66%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.2%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.27%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.18%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.48%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.64%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.14%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 135.02 or 0.24% at 56094.

The Nifty 50 index was up 54.45 points or 0.33% at 16679.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 201.04 points or 0.78% at 25988.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 23.51 points or 0.29% at 8011.18.

On BSE,2064 shares were trading in green, 1043 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

