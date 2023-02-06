REC Ltd soars 2.15%, rises for third straight session

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 121.3, up 2.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.88% in last one year as compared to a 2.99% jump in NIFTY and a 4.2% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

REC Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 121.3, up 2.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 17728.9. The Sensex is at 60397.8, down 0.73%. REC Ltd has dropped around 3.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18447.65, down 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 82.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 121.3, up 1.63% on the day. REC Ltd is up 17.88% in last one year as compared to a 2.99% jump in NIFTY and a 4.2% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 3.02 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

