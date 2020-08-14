Volumes jump at Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Mahindra Lifespace tumbles after reporting Q4 net loss of Rs 224 cr
Mahindra Lifespace rises after partial denotification of notified area under SEZ
Mahindra Lifespace Developers signs four customers to expand/ or set up operations at MWC Jaipur
Mahindra Lifespace posts net loss of Rs 224 cr in Q4
Mahindra World City Developers receives approval from MOCI for partial denotification of notified area under SEZ
-
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd witnessed volume of 31939 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 13.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2286 shares
Redington India Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 August 2020.
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd witnessed volume of 31939 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 13.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2286 shares. The stock increased 11.86% to Rs.245.20. Volumes stood at 2834 shares in the last session.
Redington India Ltd saw volume of 2.68 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 7.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37259 shares. The stock increased 16.58% to Rs.109.70. Volumes stood at 18585 shares in the last session.
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd notched up volume of 21.99 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.09 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.28% to Rs.22.00. Volumes stood at 7.23 lakh shares in the last session.
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd registered volume of 9.82 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 4.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.14 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.96% to Rs.30.65. Volumes stood at 3.32 lakh shares in the last session.
Phoenix Mills Ltd registered volume of 11687 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2632 shares. The stock rose 6.24% to Rs.638.00. Volumes stood at 2204 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU