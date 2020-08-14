Volumes jump at Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd counter

JUST IN
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd witnessed volume of 31939 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 13.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2286 shares

Redington India Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 August 2020.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd witnessed volume of 31939 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 13.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2286 shares. The stock increased 11.86% to Rs.245.20. Volumes stood at 2834 shares in the last session.

Redington India Ltd saw volume of 2.68 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 7.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37259 shares. The stock increased 16.58% to Rs.109.70. Volumes stood at 18585 shares in the last session.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd notched up volume of 21.99 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.09 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.28% to Rs.22.00. Volumes stood at 7.23 lakh shares in the last session.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd registered volume of 9.82 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 4.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.14 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.96% to Rs.30.65. Volumes stood at 3.32 lakh shares in the last session.

Phoenix Mills Ltd registered volume of 11687 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2632 shares. The stock rose 6.24% to Rs.638.00. Volumes stood at 2204 shares in the last session.

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 11:00 IST

