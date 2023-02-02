Arvee Laboratories (India) standalone net profit declines 20.69% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 105.70% to Rs 16.25 crore

Net profit of Arvee Laboratories (India) declined 20.69% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 105.70% to Rs 16.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales16.257.90 106 OPM %10.7112.91 -PBDT1.721.05 64 PBT1.230.67 84 NP0.921.16 -21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 14:15 IST

