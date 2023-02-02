Suven Life Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 51.12 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 32.28% to Rs 3.00 croreNet Loss of Suven Life Sciences reported to Rs 51.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 33.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 32.28% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.004.43 -32 OPM %-1719.33-733.18 -PBDT-49.44-32.47 -52 PBT-51.12-33.69 -52 NP-51.12-33.69 -52
