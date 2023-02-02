Housing Development Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 14.36% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.66% to Rs 41206.23 crore

Net profit of Housing Development Finance Corporation rose 14.36% to Rs 6675.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5837.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.66% to Rs 41206.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31297.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.41206.2331297.7236.6037.508212.357210.598060.607120.726675.255837.00

