Housing Development Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 14.36% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd up for third consecutive session
Financials stocks rise
Housing Development Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 24.64% in the September 2022 quarter
Ganesh Housing Corporation consolidated net profit declines 14.73% in the December 2022 quarter
PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 42.81% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 31.66% to Rs 41206.23 croreNet profit of Housing Development Finance Corporation rose 14.36% to Rs 6675.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5837.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.66% to Rs 41206.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31297.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales41206.2331297.72 32 OPM %36.6037.50 -PBDT8212.357210.59 14 PBT8060.607120.72 13 NP6675.255837.00 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU