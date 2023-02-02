JUST IN
Housing Development Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 14.36% in the December 2022 quarter
Net profit of Housing Development Finance Corporation rose 14.36% to Rs 6675.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5837.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.66% to Rs 41206.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31297.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales41206.2331297.72 32 OPM %36.6037.50 -PBDT8212.357210.59 14 PBT8060.607120.72 13 NP6675.255837.00 14

