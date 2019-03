From ICRA

Reliance Captial announced that ICRA (ICRA) has revised its rating by one notch to A1 (on rating watch with negative implications) for the short-term debt programme of the Company. ICRA has stated this action is primarily due to refinancing risk of short term maturities and delay in monetising the non-core investments.

