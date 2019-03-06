Board of Quick Heal Technologies approves buyback of shares

-
ALSO READ
Quick Heal Technologies jumps on buyback plan
Quick Heal Technologies standalone net profit rises 101.88% in the December 2018 quarter
Quick Heal revenue jumps 20% during H1 of financial year
Over 180 mn Windows threats detected in Q2 2018: Quick Heal
Quick Heal Sep qtr net profit up 9.4% to Rs 42.1 cr
-
At meeting held on 05 March 2019The Board of Quick Heal Technologies at its meeting held on 05 March 2018 has approved buyback of up to 63,63,636 equity shares of the company aggregating up to 9.02% of the fully paid up equity share capital of the company at Rs 275 per share. The promoters of the company will participate in the buyback and offer up to 46,02,772 equity shares.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU