JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Cipla launches cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets in US

Fiberweb (India) develops new product
Business Standard

Board of Quick Heal Technologies approves buyback of shares

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 05 March 2019

The Board of Quick Heal Technologies at its meeting held on 05 March 2018 has approved buyback of up to 63,63,636 equity shares of the company aggregating up to 9.02% of the fully paid up equity share capital of the company at Rs 275 per share. The promoters of the company will participate in the buyback and offer up to 46,02,772 equity shares.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 09:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements