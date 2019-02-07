Reliance Home Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

JUST IN
Business Standard

Malu Paper Mills Ltd, Shivam Autotech Ltd, Vimta Labs Ltd and BKM Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 February 2019.

Reliance Home Finance Ltd tumbled 12.34% to Rs 23.8 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39854 shares in the past one month.

Malu Paper Mills Ltd lost 11.62% to Rs 23.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 37305 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4853 shares in the past one month.

Shivam Autotech Ltd crashed 10.30% to Rs 33.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 33045 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6527 shares in the past one month.

Vimta Labs Ltd pared 10.20% to Rs 228.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30840 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7197 shares in the past one month.

BKM Industries Ltd plummeted 9.98% to Rs 5.14. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1111 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7848 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 14:45 IST

