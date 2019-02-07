Hero MotoCorp Ltd in demand

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 2932, up 1.8% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.15% in last one year as compared to a 4.56% jump in NIFTY and a 23.29% jump in the Nifty Auto index.
Hero MotoCorp Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2932, up 1.8% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 11059. The Sensex is at 36962.89, down 0.03%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has slipped around 1.29% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8567.4, up 1.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.01 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2885, up 1.77% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is down 18.15% in last one year as compared to a 4.56% jump in NIFTY and a 23.29% jump in the Nifty Auto index.
The PE of the stock is 15.85 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU