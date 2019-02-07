Oriental Bank of Commerce extends drop

Oriental Bank of Commerce is quoting at Rs 91.4, down 0.38% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 16.95% in last one year as compared to a 4.74% rally in NIFTY and a 16.17% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
Oriental Bank of Commerce fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 91.4, down 0.38% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 11078.65. The Sensex is at 37039.65, up 0.17%.Oriental Bank of Commerce has eased around 9.37% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Oriental Bank of Commerce is a constituent, has eased around 7.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2951.5, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 43.92 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
