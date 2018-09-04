Reliance Home Finance rises on talks with overseas investor

rose 1.47% to Rs 65.50 at 13:41 IST on after the company said that it is in talks with an overseas institutional investor for a potential equity investment in the company.

The announcement was made during trading hours today, 4 September 2018.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was down 35.83 points, or 0.09% to 38,276.69.

On the BSE, 82,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 78,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 68.40 and a low of Rs 63.70 so far during the day. The stock hit a record high of Rs 115 on 26 September 2017. The stock hit a record low of Rs 50.95 on 20 July 2018.

(RHFL) has entered into exclusive discussions with an overseas institutional investor, for a potential equity investment by the investor in RHFL, along with an appropriate governance framework.

The discussions are subject to confirmatory due diligence, definitive documentation, and necessary approvals. There can be no certainty at this stage that any transaction will result. Further announcements will be made as appropriate, in due course, the company added.

Net profit of declined 47.22% to Rs 57 crore on 32.01% rise in net sales to Rs 433 crore in Q4 March 2018 over Q4 March 2017.

Reliance Home Finance (RHFL), part of Reliance Capital, is one of the country's leading private sector home loan companies, incorporated in the year 2008.

