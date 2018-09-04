Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Allied Digital Services Ltd, Beardsell Ltd, Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd and Ind-Swift Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 September 2018.
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd soared 13.08% to Rs 20.75 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.11 lakh shares in the past one month.
Allied Digital Services Ltd spiked 11.79% to Rs 16.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 26344 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6833 shares in the past one month.
Beardsell Ltd surged 11.39% to Rs 40.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1920 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 864 shares in the past one month.
Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd jumped 10.00% to Rs 25.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 57181 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87833 shares in the past one month.
Ind-Swift Ltd added 9.92% to Rs 9.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9037 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12110 shares in the past one month.
