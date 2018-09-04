Wipro Ltd soars 1.65%, up for fifth straight session

The stock is quoting at Rs 313.45, up 1.65% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. Wipro Ltd is up 5.45% in last one year as compared to a 16.44% spurt in NIFTY and a 53.15% spurt in the Nifty IT.
Wipro Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 313.45, up 1.65% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 11587.95. The Sensex is at 38391.34, up 0.21%. Wipro Ltd has risen around 13.14% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 10.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15724.7, up 2.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 52.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 39.06 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 315.5, up 1.5% on the day. Wipro Ltd is up 5.45% in last one year as compared to a 16.44% spurt in NIFTY and a 53.15% spurt in the Nifty IT index.
The PE of the stock is 18.36 based on TTM earnings ending June 18.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU