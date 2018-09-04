Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd up for five straight sessions

The stock is quoting at Rs 657.7, up 0.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. is up 33.72% in last one year as compared to a 16.44% gain in and a 14.04% gain in the Pharma.

rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 657.7, up 0.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 11587.95. The Sensex is at 38391.34, up 0.21%. has added around 14.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, index of which Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10359.9, down 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 91.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 149.42 based on earnings ending June 18.

