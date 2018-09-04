JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Metal and mining stocks decline

TCS recognised as Leader for Cognitive IT Infrastructure Management Services
Business Standard

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd up for five straight sessions

Capital Market 

The stock is quoting at Rs 657.7, up 0.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is up 33.72% in last one year as compared to a 16.44% gain in NIFTY and a 14.04% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 657.7, up 0.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 11587.95. The Sensex is at 38391.34, up 0.21%. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd has added around 14.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10359.9, down 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 91.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 660.3, up 0.63% on the day. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is up 33.72% in last one year as compared to a 16.44% gain in NIFTY and a 14.04% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 149.42 based on TTM earnings ending June 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 13:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements