Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 11.37% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure declined 11.37% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.72% to Rs 16.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.16.6216.74-1.814.364.675.763.183.202.262.55

