DRC Systems India standalone net profit rises 460.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.56% to Rs 5.32 croreNet profit of DRC Systems India rose 460.00% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.56% to Rs 5.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5.325.35 -1 OPM %32.7112.15 -PBDT1.450.64 127 PBT1.190.23 417 NP0.840.15 460
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU