Z F Steering Gear (India) standalone net profit declines 3.86% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 51.79% to Rs 105.74 crore

Net profit of Z F Steering Gear (India) declined 3.86% to Rs 5.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 51.79% to Rs 105.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 69.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.105.7469.6610.2710.3815.1515.127.387.375.485.70

