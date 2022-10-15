Z F Steering Gear (India) standalone net profit declines 3.86% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 51.79% to Rs 105.74 croreNet profit of Z F Steering Gear (India) declined 3.86% to Rs 5.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 51.79% to Rs 105.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 69.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales105.7469.66 52 OPM %10.2710.38 -PBDT15.1515.12 0 PBT7.387.37 0 NP5.485.70 -4
