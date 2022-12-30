Zydus receives USFDA approval for Triazolam tablets

-
Triazolam tablets are used on a short-term basis to treat insomnia (difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep).
It works by slowing activity in the brain to allow sleep.
The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad, India.
Triazolam tablets had annual sales of USD 11.7 million in the United States according to IQVIA data (IQVIA MAT Sept. 2022).
