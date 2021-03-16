Reliance Industries Ltd continues to fall

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2106.25, down 0.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 110.94% in last one year as compared to a 66.58% rally in NIFTY and a 76.03% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Industries Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2106.25, down 0.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 14937. The Sensex is at 50477.79, up 0.16%.Reliance Industries Ltd has added around 1.1% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19322.9, down 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 100.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2112, down 0.31% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd jumped 110.94% in last one year as compared to a 66.58% rally in NIFTY and a 76.03% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 52.04 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

