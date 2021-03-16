Hero MotoCorp Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 3257.15, down 0.21% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 76.91% in last one year as compared to a 66.58% rally in NIFTY and a 78.11% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3257.15, down 0.21% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 14937. The Sensex is at 50477.79, up 0.16%.Hero MotoCorp Ltd has eased around 9.12% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10335.1, up 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3271.7, down 0.22% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd jumped 76.91% in last one year as compared to a 66.58% rally in NIFTY and a 78.11% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 23.99 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

