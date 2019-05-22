Timken India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Alkali Metals Ltd, Narayani Steels Ltd, DCM Ltd and UFO Moviez India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 May 2019.
Timken India Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 666.45 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 78063 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 788 shares in the past one month.
Alkali Metals Ltd soared 17.90% to Rs 51.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 39579 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 728 shares in the past one month.
Narayani Steels Ltd surged 17.23% to Rs 30.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 43 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 671 shares in the past one month.
DCM Ltd rose 15.32% to Rs 65.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16232 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2281 shares in the past one month.
UFO Moviez India Ltd gained 14.72% to Rs 243.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 38537 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6287 shares in the past one month.
