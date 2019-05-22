Timken India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Alkali Metals Ltd, Steels Ltd, and India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 May 2019.

Alkali Metals Ltd, Steels Ltd, and India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 May 2019.

spiked 19.99% to Rs 666.45 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 78063 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 788 shares in the past one month.

soared 17.90% to Rs 51.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 39579 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 728 shares in the past one month.

Steels Ltd surged 17.23% to Rs 30.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 43 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 671 shares in the past one month.

rose 15.32% to Rs 65.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16232 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2281 shares in the past one month.

India Ltd gained 14.72% to Rs 243.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 38537 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6287 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)