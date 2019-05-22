Volumes spurt at Timken India Ltd counter

registered volume of 77630 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 86.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 900 shares

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Ipca Laboratories Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 May 2019.

registered volume of 77630 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 86.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock rose 19.99% to Rs.666.45. Volumes stood at 2152 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 35407 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6063 shares. The stock increased 7.48% to Rs.371.60. Volumes stood at 17199 shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 34789 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9202 shares. The stock gained 1.42% to Rs.921.85. Volumes stood at 22554 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 34922 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11026 shares. The stock increased 6.39% to Rs.443.70. Volumes stood at 19471 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 1.24 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 44165 shares. The stock dropped 0.97% to Rs.1,190.50. Volumes stood at 60756 shares in the last session.

