Business Standard

Volumes spurt at Timken India Ltd counter

Capital Market 

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Ipca Laboratories Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd, Pidilite Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 May 2019.

Timken India Ltd registered volume of 77630 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 86.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock rose 19.99% to Rs.666.45. Volumes stood at 2152 shares in the last session.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd witnessed volume of 35407 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6063 shares. The stock increased 7.48% to Rs.371.60. Volumes stood at 17199 shares in the last session.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd recorded volume of 34789 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9202 shares. The stock gained 1.42% to Rs.921.85. Volumes stood at 22554 shares in the last session.

KEI Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 34922 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11026 shares. The stock increased 6.39% to Rs.443.70. Volumes stood at 19471 shares in the last session.

Pidilite Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 1.24 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 44165 shares. The stock dropped 0.97% to Rs.1,190.50. Volumes stood at 60756 shares in the last session.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 11:00 IST

