Reliance Industries Ltd Spikes 1.43%, S&P BSE Energy index Rises 1.11%

Reliance Industries Ltd rose 1.43% today to trade at Rs 2241.75. The S&P BSE Energy index is up 1.11% to quote at 6386.6. The index is up 4.39 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Aegis Logistics Ltd increased 1.08% and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd added 0.79% on the day. The S&P BSE Energy index went up 36.55 % over last one year compared to the 5.29% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Reliance Industries Ltd has added 7.65% over last one month compared to 4.39% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 2.86% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 47043 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.96 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2368.8 on 16 Sep 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 867.44 on 23 Mar 2020.

