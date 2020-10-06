Anant Raj Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd, Electrosteel Castings Ltd, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd and Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 October 2020.

Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd, Electrosteel Castings Ltd, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd and Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 October 2020.

Anant Raj Ltd tumbled 41.99% to Rs 21 at 14:37 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31740 shares in the past one month.

Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd lost 14.26% to Rs 114.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14952 shares in the past one month.

Electrosteel Castings Ltd crashed 7.14% to Rs 21.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd plummeted 6.05% to Rs 136.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 71016 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57674 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd dropped 5.71% to Rs 30.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19519 shares in the past one month.

