Reliance Industries Ltd spurts 2.13%, up for third straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2503.5, up 2.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.29% in last one year as compared to a 4.02% fall in NIFTY and a 6.21% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Reliance Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2503.5, up 2.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 17532.45. The Sensex is at 59136.32, up 0.3%. Reliance Industries Ltd has added around 0.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25779.55, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 64.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 52.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2500.5, up 1.72% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd is down 7.29% in last one year as compared to a 4.02% fall in NIFTY and a 6.21% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 36.37 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)