Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd, Alkali Metals Ltd, Gokul Agro Resources Ltd and Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 October 2022.

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd spiked 19.93% to Rs 16.25 at 11:58 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 41472 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8683 shares in the past one month.

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd surged 17.43% to Rs 39.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21517 shares in the past one month.

Alkali Metals Ltd soared 16.16% to Rs 139.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 58197 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21979 shares in the past one month.

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd added 15.58% to Rs 112. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24712 shares in the past one month.

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd exploded 14.09% to Rs 189.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 63824 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5808 shares in the past one month.

