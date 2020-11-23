Reliance Industries Ltd Spurts 3.18%, S&P BSE Energy index Gains 2.58%

Reliance Industries Ltd has lost 7.24% over last one month compared to 3.92% fall in S&P BSE Energy index and 8.62% rise in the SENSEX

Reliance Industries Ltd gained 3.18% today to trade at Rs 1959.55. The S&P BSE Energy index is up 2.58% to quote at 5859.53. The index is down 3.92 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Gas Ltd increased 3.17% and Goa Carbon Ltd added 2.26% on the day. The S&P BSE Energy index went up 11.42 % over last one year compared to the 9.5% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Reliance Industries Ltd has lost 7.24% over last one month compared to 3.92% fall in S&P BSE Energy index and 8.62% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 50149 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.82 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2368.8 on 16 Sep 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 867.44 on 23 Mar 2020.

