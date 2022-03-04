Reliance Industries opens new landmark in Mumbai - Jio World Centre

Reliance Industries today announced the opening of the country's largest and most prestigious multi-faceted destination, the Jio World Centre.

Envisioned by Nita Ambani, Director Reliance Industries and Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, the Centre covers an expanse of 18.5 acres in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, and is set to become an iconic business, commerce and culture destination, giving India and its citizens a world-class landmark.

Launching initially with a dedication of the Dhirubhai Ambani Square and the musical Fountain of Joy to the city of Mumbai and India's largest and finest Jio World Convention Centre, the Jio World Centre will have a phase-wise opening over the course of the current and the next year.

A first-of-its kind destination in India, the Jio World Centre includes a cultural centre, a musical fountain, an upscale retail experience, a curated selection of caf and fine dining restaurants, serviced apartments and offices, and the state-of-the-art convention facility.

