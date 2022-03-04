Atul announces acquisition of majority stake in Osia Infrastructures

Atul announced that its wholly owned subsidiaries - Atul Bio Space(ABSL), Atul Finserv (AFL) and Atul Fin Resources (AFRL) have acquired 28,08,000 equity shares (72.94%) of Osia Infrastructures (OIL), an associate company of the Company, from its existing shareholders and consequently OIL has become a step down subsidiary of the company.

OIL is engaged in processing and production of ready mix concrete used for construction activities.

The cost of acquisition is Rs 2.67 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)