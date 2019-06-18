Reliance Infrastructure Ltd down for fifth straight session

JUST IN
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd is quoting at Rs 49.45, down 12.24% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 88.33% in last one year as compared to a 9.13% rally in NIFTY and a 14.83% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 49.45, down 12.24% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 11688.7. The Sensex is at 39026.59, up 0.17%.Reliance Infrastructure Ltd has lost around 59.27% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Infrastructure Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15790.05, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 238.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 237.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 48.55, down 13.77% on the day. Reliance Infrastructure Ltd tumbled 88.33% in last one year as compared to a 9.13% rally in NIFTY and a 14.83% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 0.28 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.

First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 13:36 IST

