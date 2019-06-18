V-Mart Retail gains after opening two new stores

rose 1.10% to Rs 2257.70 at 12:48 IST on BSE after the company said it opened a new store in and another store in

This takes the total count to 227 stores in 178 cities across 17 states. Total tally of is 43 stores and is 10 stores. The announcement was made during market hours today, 18 June 2019.

Meanwhile, S&P was up 170.64 points or 0.44% at 39,131.43.

On BSE, 26 shares were traded in counter, compared to a 2-week average of 14,000 shares. The share price hit an intraday high of Rs 2270 and an intraday low of Rs 2225.65. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 3298 on 30 August 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 1874 on 24 October 2018.

V-Mart Retail's adjusted net profit fell 97.23% to Rs 0.44 crore on a 15.86% rise in net sales to Rs 344.53 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

is a family fashion store that provides its customers fashion garments.

