Reliance New Energy to acquire 20% stake in Caelux Corporation

Reliance New Energy (RNEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has today signed definitive agreements to invest in Caelux Corporation (Caelux), a company headquartered in Pasadena, California, in the United States of America, engaged in the development of perovskite-based solar technology. RNEL will invest USD 12 million to acquire 20% stake in Caelux.

This investment will accelerate product and technology development for Caelux, including construction of its pilot line in the United States, for expediting the commercial development of its technology.

RNEL and Caelux have also entered into a strategic partnership agreement for technical collaboration and commercialization of Caelux's technology.

Caelux is an industry leader in the research and development of perovskite-based solar technology. Its proprietary technology enables high efficiency solar modules that can produce 20% more energy over the 25-year lifetime of a solar project at significantly lower installed cost.

Reliance is setting up a global scale integrated photovoltaic Giga factory at Jamnagar, Gujarat. Through this investment and collaboration, Reliance will be able to produce more powerful and lower cost solar modules leveraging Caelux's products

