Rushil Decor Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Reliance Power Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, Reliance Capital Ltd and Reliance Communications Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 June 2019.

Reliance Power Ltd tumbled 12.15% to Rs 4.05 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 204.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd crashed 9.56% to Rs 51.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd lost 7.10% to Rs 1093.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31137 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Capital Ltd slipped 6.57% to Rs 64. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 29.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Communications Ltd pared 4.96% to Rs 1.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 15:00 IST

