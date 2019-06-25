Hindalco Industries Ltd soars 1.39%, gains for fifth straight session

Ltd is quoting at Rs 200.95, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.87% in last one year as compared to a 8.86% jump in and a 13.87% jump in the Metal.

Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 200.95, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 11723.35. The Sensex is at 39228.36, up 0.27%. Ltd has gained around 0.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has gained around 1.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2892.45, up 0.78% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 66.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 201.5, up 1.64% on the day. is down 9.87% in last one year as compared to a 8.86% jump in NIFTY and a 13.87% jump in the

The PE of the stock is 36.9 based on earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)