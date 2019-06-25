Tyre shares on a roll

Shares of five tyre rose 0.95% to 4.20% at 12:35 IST on the BSE after the government imposed duty on imports of Chinese radial tyres with rim above 16-inch.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up by 84.54 points, or 0.22% to 39,207.50.

Shares of & Industries (up 4.20%), (up 3.21%), (up 3.06%), (up 2.21%) and (up 0.95%) edged higher.

Above 16-inch rim refers mainly to heavy truck and bus tyres. Anti-subsidy countervailing duty has been imposed now for a period of five years in addition to the anti- duty already prevalent on Chinese truck and bus radial imports.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)