Volumes spurt at Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd counter

notched up volume of 5.09 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 67.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7571 shares

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, Jagran Prakashan Ltd, Sheela Foam Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 June 2019.

notched up volume of 5.09 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 67.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7571 shares. The stock rose 2.61% to Rs.719.00. Volumes stood at 7870 shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 178.86 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 48.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.68 lakh shares. The stock lost 6.77% to Rs.1,096.00. Volumes stood at 1.7 lakh shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 9.43 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 27.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34534 shares. The stock rose 1.47% to Rs.106.70. Volumes stood at 23600 shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 50553 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 21.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2353 shares. The stock lost 1.97% to Rs.1,280.10. Volumes stood at 4560 shares in the last session.

saw volume of 56.54 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.39 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.73% to Rs.50.10. Volumes stood at 8.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)