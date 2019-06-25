Volumes spurt at Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd rises for third straight session
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd rises for fifth straight session
Volumes soar at ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd counter
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 7.49% in the March 2019 quarter
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 3.18% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd notched up volume of 5.09 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 67.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7571 shares
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, Jagran Prakashan Ltd, Sheela Foam Ltd, Cox & Kings Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 June 2019.
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd notched up volume of 5.09 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 67.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7571 shares. The stock rose 2.61% to Rs.719.00. Volumes stood at 7870 shares in the last session.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 178.86 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 48.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.68 lakh shares. The stock lost 6.77% to Rs.1,096.00. Volumes stood at 1.7 lakh shares in the last session.
Jagran Prakashan Ltd notched up volume of 9.43 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 27.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34534 shares. The stock rose 1.47% to Rs.106.70. Volumes stood at 23600 shares in the last session.
Sheela Foam Ltd clocked volume of 50553 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 21.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2353 shares. The stock lost 1.97% to Rs.1,280.10. Volumes stood at 4560 shares in the last session.
Cox & Kings Ltd saw volume of 56.54 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.39 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.73% to Rs.50.10. Volumes stood at 8.66 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU