Reliance's Alok Agarwal takes on role of Senior Advisor to CMD

Capital Market 

Reliance Industries announced that Alok Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer of the Company will assume a new role as Senior Advisor to the Chairman and Managing Director of the Company assisting him on a wide range of strategic issues with effect from 01 June 2023, after 30 years of distinguished service.

First Published: Sat, March 25 2023. 13:31 IST

