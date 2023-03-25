Board of Balmer Lawrie approves proposal to set up mini cold chain unit in Rayanapadu

-
At meeting held on 24 March 2023The Board of Balmer Lawrie & Company at its meeting held on 24 March 2023 has inter-alia, considered and approved the proposal for setting up of a new Mini Cold Chain unit in Rayanapadu on NH 65 connecting Hyderabad and Vijayawada city for storage of various commodities of Frozen and Chilled Products along with offering Value Added Services. The expected timeline for commencement of commercial operation of the said unit will be intimated in due course of time.
