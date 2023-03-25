Indian Oil Corporation announces cessation of director

JUST IN
With effect from 25 March 2023

Indian Oil Corporation announced that Dr. Navneet Mohan Kothari, (DIN 02651712) Government Nominee Director, representing the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoP & NG), has ceased to be a Director of the Company w.e.f. 25 March 2023, consequent upon completion of his term.

First Published: Sat, March 25 2023. 11:31 IST

