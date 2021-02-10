Religare Enterprises allots 33,750 equity shares under ESOP

Religare Enterprises has allotted 33,750 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each at Exercise Price of Rs. 29.43/- each pursuant to exercise of stock options granted under the REL ESOP Plan 2019.

Pursuant to the aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid up equity capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 2,591,514,020/- divided into 259,151,402 equity shares of Rs.10/- each toRs. 2,591,851,520/- divided into 259,185,152 equity shares ofRs.10/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)