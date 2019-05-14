Religare Enterprises intimates of withdrawal of scheme of merger of subsidiaries

-

The Board of Religare Broking and Religare Commodities, wholly owned subsidiaries of Religare Enterprises at their meetings held on 13 May 2019 have decided to withdraw the Scheme of Merger of Religare Commodities into/with Religare Broking. Therefore, the Scheme of Merger of Religare Commodities with/into Religare Broking stands withdrawn w.e.f. 13 May 2019
