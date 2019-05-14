JUST IN
Board of Mega Fin (India) appoints CFO and CEO

At meeting held on 14 May 2019

The Board of Mega Fin (India) at its meeting held on 14 May 2019 has approved appointment of Sonal Gupta as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company and Mahesh Mhatre as the Chief Executive officer (CEO) of the Company.

