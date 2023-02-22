Religare Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 151.65 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 10.40% to Rs 34.10 croreNet Loss of Religare Finvest reported to Rs 151.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 255.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.40% to Rs 34.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 38.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales34.1038.06 -10 OPM %160.41-172.88 -PBDT-150.16-254.18 41 PBT-151.65-255.58 41 NP-151.65-255.74 41
