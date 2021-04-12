Renaissance Global update on performance of its direct-to-consumer biz

Renaissance Global announced that the direct-to-consumer business through its newly launched websites completed one year of operations in Q4 FY21. During Q4 FY21, all the company's websites together posted revenues of Rs. 22 crore while for FY21 the company's direct-to-consumer revenues stood at Rs. 65 crore. Based on the company's estimates of a quarter's contribution to annual sales, the annual revenue run rate has grown at 380% to reach Rs. 115 crore in Q4 FY21 vs.

Rs. 24 crore in Q1 FY21.

The Direct-to-consumer business is a high EBITDA margin business with margins in the range of 20-22%. With the growing share of its direct-to-consumer revenues to total revenues the company believe its EBITDA margins will show an improving trend. The company further plans to strengthen our direct-to-consumer business with the launch of websites for Hallmark Diamonds and Disney Jewels in FY22.

