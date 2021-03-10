India Vehicle Registrations Tumble By 13.43% In February Says FADA

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has released Monthly Vehicle Registration Data for February 21. February'21 Registration. The overall auto Registrations continued to fall in double digits by -13.43% YoY in the month of February. Tractor sales continued positive momentum by growing 18.89% YoY while Passenger Vehicles also showed double digit growth at 10.59% YoY.

This growth was majorly due to low base of last year as India had started transitioning from BS-4 to BS-6 emission norms. On a YoY basis, 2W, 3W and CV continued their fall by -16.08%, -49.65% and -29.53% respectively. Passenger vehicle waiting period continued to remain as high as 8 months as scarcity of semiconductors continued to linger around. Dealer inventory for PV and 2W remained in range of 10-15 and 30-35 days. Auto Retail Industry continues to await the fine prints of Voluntary Scrappage Policy.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)