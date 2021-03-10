India Vehicle Registrations Tumble By 13.43% In February Says FADA

-
The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has released Monthly Vehicle Registration Data for February 21. February'21 Registration. The overall auto Registrations continued to fall in double digits by -13.43% YoY in the month of February. Tractor sales continued positive momentum by growing 18.89% YoY while Passenger Vehicles also showed double digit growth at 10.59% YoY.
This growth was majorly due to low base of last year as India had started transitioning from BS-4 to BS-6 emission norms. On a YoY basis, 2W, 3W and CV continued their fall by -16.08%, -49.65% and -29.53% respectively. Passenger vehicle waiting period continued to remain as high as 8 months as scarcity of semiconductors continued to linger around. Dealer inventory for PV and 2W remained in range of 10-15 and 30-35 days. Auto Retail Industry continues to await the fine prints of Voluntary Scrappage Policy.
