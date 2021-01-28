Reserve Money Expands 10.6% This Fiscal

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation stood almost flat on the week to stand at Rs 28.11 lakh crore as on January 8th 2021. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money eased by 0.6% on the week to Rs 33.51 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose around 21.8% on a year ago basis compared to 11.90% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has expanded by 14.90% so far while the reserve money has increased by 10.6%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)