Restaurant Brands Asia reports consolidated net loss of Rs 49.95 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 46.79% to Rs 524.77 croreNet Loss of Restaurant Brands Asia reported to Rs 49.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 48.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 46.79% to Rs 524.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 357.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales524.77357.49 47 OPM %4.793.85 -PBDT11.75-4.47 LP PBT-55.07-62.39 12 NP-49.95-48.26 -4
